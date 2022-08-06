New signing Cucurella aims to 'work hard' to help Blues

LONDON • Chelsea's spending spree continued yesterday with the signing of defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion on a six-year contract.

Financial details were not disclosed but the Seagulls said it was a club-record transfer, with British media reporting that the deal was worth up to £63 million (S$104.8 million).

The Spaniard had also been wanted by Manchester City but the Premier League champions refused to meet Brighton's valuation.

The 24-year-old yesterday said: "I'm really happy. It's a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I'm going to work hard to be happy here and help the team."

He becomes Chelsea's fifth signing under new owner Todd Boehly after they brought in defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34 million, forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5 million and teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for £20 million. They also bought goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina for £12 million but he will stay in Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire on a season-long loan.

The Blues travel to Everton today for their Premier League opener and manager Thomas Tuchel yesterday declared that he was pleased with the reinforcements, on top of a two-year contract extension for captain Cesar Azpilicueta to end speculation of a move to Barcelona.

"I have nothing but the biggest respect and compliments for both Todd and Behdad (co-owner Eghbali). We have a very honest, open, direct line of communication and the transfers so far speak for themselves," said the German.

"We have a delay, of course, because of the sanctions and the sanctions led to the loss of key players (Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen).

"But like I said, both of the owners are involved in the daily business, they are doing a fantastic job so far and the transfer market speaks for itself."

A fortnight ago, Tuchel was riled by his side's heavy 4-0 pre-season defeat by Arsenal and questioned his players' commitment.

He said yesterday that his squad were now "some steps further" but claimed Liverpool and City remain the title favourites.

"I struggle a little bit to keep our ambitions down. I don't want to lower our ambitions," he added.

"I also struggle a little bit to put the pressure on us and say, yes we can, because I believe we're a club in transition still. At the same time, I don't want to limit us from the beginning and say it's not possible, because who knows?"

On facing Everton away and taking on counterpart and Blues great Frank Lampard again, Tuchel said: "We played very late last season in Everton but we lost (1-0).

"We remember very well. We need nothing more to know what is coming. Of course, we know some familiar faces on the other side of the bench.

"A lot of people with Chelsea history... We even dislike it more to lose twice, so we know what is coming and we will be ready."

REUTERS

EVERTON V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, tomorrow, 12.20am