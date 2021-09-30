New Sheriff in town

MADRID • According to data analysts Nielsen's Gracenote, Sheriff Tiraspol had only a 1.4 per cent chance of beating Spanish giants Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

But the team insisted they were not overawed on their first trip to the mighty 13-time European champions - and proved it by winning 2-1 late on in one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history.

With all the talk of a European Super League for the elite, the minnows from the Moldovan league gave a timely reminder of the appeal of open competition.

"We came here to win," said Frank Castaneda, the Sheriff captain. "We didn't just come here to sit around. We know how good our players are and luckily for us, Madrid weren't able to take their chances - and we took ours."

For Sheriff, this was only a second match in the Champions League group stage and the estimated value of their entire squad is €12 million (S$19 million), about the same as the annual salary of Real defender David Alaba.

Real dominated the game - 68 per cent possession and 30 shots on goal - but Sheriff scored two excellent goals from their mere four attempts and had a third disallowed for offside, and now have six points out of six in Group D.

Sebastien Thill, who has a tattoo of himself dreaming of playing in the Champions League, smashed in the winner in the 89th minute.

Real fell behind to Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's header in the first half but Karim Benzema's penalty appeared to have spared the blushes of the La Liga club, only for Thill to snatch the victory.

"It's the best and most important goal of my career, that's for sure," the Luxembourg midfielder said. "The side were so brave with how we played and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner."

Florentino Perez, the Real president, has said he struggles to get interested in Champions League group games and he might have wished he had missed this one.

He is one of the staunchest advocates of the aborted European Super League. But on the same day Uefa agreed to drop sanctions against the 12 clubs involved in the project, Sheriff reminded everyone that it is not just about the perceived big boys.

The romance of Sheriff's success is questionable given the club is owned by a conglomerate, called Sheriff, which effectively runs the pro-Russian separatist state of Transnistria, where the football club is based.

Yet it is hard to begrudge players like Thill their moment of glory.

"After this match we all went crazy. There are a lot of foreigners in the club, we come from all types of countries. It's our strength," said Thill, who last season was playing on loan at FC Tambov, a Russian club which was dissolved in May and had to declare bankruptcy.

Sheriff's Champions League squad features players from Malawi, Trinidad & Tobago, Uzbekistan, Ghana, Brazil, Luxembourg and Peru.

For Real, the path to the last 16 is still open. Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the group on three points, two more than Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.

"Everything went well for them while everything we did turned out badly," Ancelotti said after his side's first defeat of the season.

"We've missed out on three points but the group is wide open. We need to win our next game (against Shakhtar)."

Real have been scoring plenty of goals and playing an exciting style of football since Ancelotti's re-appointment in June but he has complained about the defence, which was again caught napping.

In nine matches in all competitions this season, the Spaniards have kept only three clean sheets.

For Sheriff, up next in the Champions League are Inter, with qualification now very achievable.

But their coach Yuriy Vernydub insisted: "We aren't thinking about the last 16 yet as we still haven't done anything extraordinary, we're just going forward step by step."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS