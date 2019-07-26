New season, new chapter for Reds

WASHINGTON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club are not looking to spend "crazy money" this summer as they wrapped up their US pre-season tour with a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

The Reds failed to win any of their three matches in their first trip abroad since they won the Champions League, losing 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund and 2-1 to Sevilla.

But Klopp is unconcerned and is looking forward to a "new chapter" with his squad.

"I said last year that to improve the team is not easy with reasonable money. With crazy money, you always can do it, it's possible," said the German, who was missing several key men who played at the Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We are not a club like that. We cannot do that. We are really wealthy, but we cannot do what some other teams are doing.

"Yes, you find sometimes the solution in the transfer market and we have done that. But otherwise you have to find the solutions on the training ground.

"We are still looking (for new signings) but it will not be the biggest transfer window."

Klopp added: "Now we start a new chapter. I would be happy if we start at the similar level to last year. That would not be bad. There is space for improvement.

"Stability, consistency, fighting for results. It is all important. Consistency on a high level is most important."

The Reds will face Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday and then depart for a training camp in Evian, France.

After the camp, the Premier League runners-up will play another friendly against Lyon in Geneva next Wednesday before renewing their rivalry with league champions and FA Cup winners Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Aug 4.

City beat Hong Kong side Kitchee 6-1 on Wednesday as speculation continues to build over two-goal Leroy Sane's possible return to his native Germany.

City manager Pep Guardiola remains determined to keep the 23-year-old forward, who joined from Schalke in 2016 but has been a transfer target for Bayern Munich.

Said Guardiola: "I said two times or three times we want to keep him. We want him to stay.

"But it's not in our hands or in my hands. He has to decide if he wants to stay. If he's going to leave we will be sad. Hopefully he stays."

City conclude their tour in Japan tomorrow when they play Yokohama F Marinos, an outfit part-owned by the club's parent company City Football Group.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS