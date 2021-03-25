New-look Spain ready to charge

MADRID • Spain kick off their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar today with a new breed of players looking to make their mark.

Only six of the 24-man squad named by coach Luis Enrique for the forthcoming matches against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo formed part of the ill-fated expedition to the 2018 finals in Russia marked by the sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

Goalkeeper David de Gea, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Koke and Thiago Alcantara are the survivors in a virtually unrecognisable squad from three years ago with Enrique ringing the changes.

But de Gea, who has missed the last six games for Manchester United following the birth of his first child, may not start as Athletic Bilbao's 23-year-old Unai Simon will reportedly be in goal against Greece today.

Not that Enrique was giving anything away.

He told reporters yesterday: "The goalkeeper has been decided upon, but I'm not going to say it."

He has shown his faith in youth by calling up Barcelona's 18-year-old Pedri, along with 21-year-old Pedro Porro, who is on loan at Sporting from Manchester City, and 20-year-old Bryan Gil, who is on loan at Eibar from Sevilla.

Pedri has already been drawing comparisons to Barca and Spain great Andres Iniesta.

But he is determined to be his own man as he celebrates his maiden senior international call-up.

"I have to be Pedri," said the midfielder, who has already featured 42 times for Barca in all competitions.

"It's an honour to be compared to Andres Iniesta... I like Luis Enrique's style of play a lot.

"I hope to learn and adapt well to contribute as much as possible to the national team."

