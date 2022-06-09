New-look Italy impress in Nations League clash

CESENA (Italy) • Roberto Mancini has faith in his young players but warned there is still "a long way to go" as Italy topped their Nations League group on Tuesday, after a new-look team continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Hungary.

Mancini's side lead the way in Group A3 thanks to first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini in Cesena, which put them a point ahead of second-placed Hungary (three).

A largely impressive display was blighted by Gianluca Mancini's 61st-minute own goal which gave the match a scoreline that flattered Hungary, who are led by Mancini's former Sampdoria teammate Marco Rossi.

"It was a good performance, especially in the first half. Their goal made us a little bit fearful but it was a match which we should have won by a bigger margin," the Italy boss told broadcaster RAI.

"We were also a bit tired, it's normal. To concede a goal in a match that should have already been finished off is difficult.

"This is a team full of young players who need to work a lot, we've got a long way to go."

The European champions, who are trying to rebuild after failing to qualify for a second straight World Cup, now travel to Wolverhampton to face bottom side England on Saturday before taking on Germany in Monchengladbach three days later.

Mancini selected a host of players who played little or no role in Italy's triumph at Euro 2020, the glow of which has dimmed after they were dumped out of this year's World Cup in Qatar by North Macedonia in March.

Before Tuesday's match, Italy had won just three of the 11 fixtures played since being crowned kings of Europe at Wembley last July, one of those a meaningless friendly win in Turkey days after their play-off defeat by North Macedonia.

The hammering Italy took at the hands of Argentina in last week's "Finalissima" in London seemed to confirm a deep crisis.

But a youthful XI showed signs of life in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Germany and they took that momentum to Cesena, frequently playing with the style and verve that characterised Mancini's team before Euro 2020.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS