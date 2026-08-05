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Chairman Desmond Gay (left) with head coach Noor Ali during the Geylang International FC meet and greet session for the upcoming Singapore Premier League season at Our Tampines Hub on Aug 5.

SINGAPORE – Noor Ali knows what it takes to taste success with Geylang International, albeit as a player.

In 2009, the then captain led the Eagles to the Singapore Cup triumph, in what was the club’s last major honour.

But as their coach since 2017, silverware continues to elude the former winger – with multiple fourth-place Singapore Premier League (SPL) finishes and third in the 2019 Singapore Cup to show.

The upcoming SPL campaign, which kicks off on Sept 11, will be Noor’s eighth straight season as Eagles coach since returning from a 10-month attachment with Japanese partner club Matsumoto Yamaga in 2018.

With wholesale changes on and off the pitch at the club ahead of the new season, the 51-year-old, now the longest-serving active head coach in the SPL, is hoping his fortunes will change for the better.

Noor admitted he is feeling “refreshed” by the improvements, as he eyes qualification to continental football during the new season starting in September, besides improving on their fifth-place finish last season.

He said: “We have a top-three target and we know that we have a team to achieve that. I want to bring Geylang back to the Asian competitions.

“I played for them in that competition for many years, and I think, as a coach, I want to be there also, coaching this team at that level. And if you want to be there, you either have to finish top two in the league or you win the Cup. That is the target for me.”

The Eagles last competed in Asia in the 2010 AFC Cup, but Noor is optimistic that, with a bigger squad and new management at the club, they can challenge for honours.

Speaking during a pre-season meet-and-greet event on Aug 5 at the executive lounge at Our Tampines Hub for partners, media and other stakeholders, Noor said that the refresh in the club’s committee, headed by new chairman Desmond Gay, has given him renewed vigour.

Besides the engagement of a dedicated strength and conditioning coach and a first-team analyst, Noor is buoyed by the greater “quality and quantity” of players at his disposal.

He shared that he worked primarily with a squad of 16 first-team players last season but, for the new season, he will now have 20, besides younger players who will be promoted from the SPL2 squad.

They have strengthened their squad by recruiting a quartet from FC Jurong – defenders Kim Tae-uk and Cho Eun-su, central midfielder Naoki Yoshioka and former North Korea youth international Yang Hyeon-ju, who was a standout player in the league last season with seven goals and nine assists in just 17 matches.

Former Hougang United striker Dejan Racic has also been signed, and is likely to form an attacking triumvirate with Yang and Japanese forward Ryoya Taniguchi, who along with compatriot Kaisei Ogawa, captain Joshua Pereira and full-back Nazrul Nazari, are the only senior players to be retained.

Racic, 28, is no stranger to Singapore football, as the Montenegrin forward scored 24 goals in 28 league appearances for the Cheetahs during the 2024-25 season.

Other signings include 32-year-old midfielder M. Anumanthan who has returned to Singapore football after a spell in Thailand, and Serbian goalkeeper Milos Cupic, 27.

Geylang had also identified goalkeeping and fitness as key areas for improvement to meet the demands of the campaign.

“We want to break the trophy drought soon,” said Noor.

“As a coach, I have a different kind of feeling moving into the season, and I think we have a very clear, strong intention today. Everybody has a clear intention of what we want to do and that gives us a better chance of going into the season strong.”

Club chairman Desmond Gay, who took over from Thomas Gay (not related), called his new post a “big responsibility”.

The chairman of JGL Worldwide Group, a logistics company that has operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia, said: “The plans (we have) require a fair bit of investment but we have brought together a management team from various walks of life.”

“We really want to build a club for the long term that Singapore can be proud of as well ; that’s the aim.

“It’s a club that I grew up with. I had two years of understudy and learnt a lot, not only from the management team but also from the coaching and technical team as well,” added the 65-year-old, who was previously a vice-chairman.

The Eagles will start their season with a home fixture against Tanjong Pagar United at Our Tampines Hub on Sept 14.