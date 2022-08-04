New-look City's test

LONDON • Despite making significant changes this season, Manchester City are, on paper, still the hot favourites to clinch their fifth Premier League title in six campaigns.

But whether they can hit the ground running will likely hinge on how fast they can adapt to their personnel changes, especially up front where they have made their biggest purchase in Norway striker Erling Haaland.

The £51 million (S$85.7 million) signing, who scored 85 goals in 88 games for Borussia Dortmund, had a muted debut in the Community Shield last Saturday, when City lost 3-1 to Liverpool.

With his physical presence and strength in the air, Haaland is a classic No. 9, a clear focal point of an attack. For City, who had played without a recognised No. 9 recently, it will take some getting used to.

Pep Guardiola, though, is not planning on straying too far away from his fluid 4-3-3 approach.

"We are not going to change the way we play, we are going to adapt to the quality these players have to involve (them) in the way we play. But we are not going to change... we did really quite well in these seasons," he said. "There is no reason not to be confident."

That belief probably stems from the quality of the support cast, including another new attacker - forward Julian Alvarez, who came on for Riyad Mahrez in the Community Shield and scored.

The Argentinian, who can also play as a striker, earned praise from Guardiola after his lively displays on the right and should help ensure that the departure of three first-team players to their "Big Six" rivals will not be felt.

Striker Gabriel Jesus and left wing-back Oleksandr Zinchenko have been handed to Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, while forward Raheem Sterling has moved to Thomas Tuchel's title-chasing Chelsea.

The change is less radical in midfield. Defensive midfielder Fernandinho, 37, has left for Brazil and has been replaced by Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United. Like Fernandinho, Phillips could partner Rodri at the base of midfield or take those duties on his own.

While City now have the option of playing more aerial crosses into the box, at the back it should be business as usual with Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias ensuring minimal work for goalkeeper Ederson.

But it is the creative presences of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden which should ensure that City are once again the team to beat.

Should they falter, though, Liverpool will be ready to pounce.

Jurgen Klopp's League Cup and FA Cup winners were denied a quadruple last season as they were pipped to the Premier League title by a point and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid.

There was a time when losing a prolific striker led to agony over the club's declining status and lack of power in the transfer market.

Not any more.

The departure to Bayern Munich of Sadio Mane, who scored 120 goals in six seasons at Anfield, prompted none of the anguish that accompanied the exits of Luis Suarez or Fernando Torres.

The calm with which the sale was received was reflected in the way which the Reds had a replacement lined up. The signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica was a statement that they are not just in the business of unearthing gems such as Mane, but are also willing to delve into the transfer market.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan netted 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica last season and his performances in the Champions League, with six goals in 10 appearances, caught the eye of Europe's top clubs.

But, as regulars in the latter stages of Europe's top competition and the only team to have beaten City to a Premier League title in the past five seasons, Liverpool have shown that they can also attract the very best.

Nunez will take his place in the Reds' attack, which already has Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.