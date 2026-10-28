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New Kenyan venue to host Ajax v Bayern friendly in January

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Oct 28 - Ajax Amsterdam and Bayern Munich will meet in a friendly in Nairobi, Kenya on January 5 to open the new Raila Odinga International Stadium, the two clubs said on Wednesday.

• Kenya will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Tanzania and Uganda, and the venue in Nairobi is a key part of the plans for the June 19 to July 17 tournament.

• Ajax described the event as, "the opening of a special new stadium in front of a huge African audience, a meeting between two major names in international football and a defining moment for Kenya on the road to the Africa Cup of Nations".

• The Raila Odinga stadium will have a capacity of 60,000.

• The Cup of Nations returns to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the tournament in 1976. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.