New Jersey announces $150 public transit tickets for travel to World Cup games

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Previews - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 13, 2025 General view of a member of staff with a giant ball on a pitch outside the stadium ahead of the Club World Cup REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

NEWARK, New Jersey, April 17 - Round-trip public transit tickets to World Cup games in New Jersey will cost $150, up from less than $15 for the same route on a typical day, FIFA and NJ Transit officials said on Friday.

The more than 10-fold increase in transit fares adds to the cost of World Cup match tickets, which can run into the thousands of dollars.

"We're expecting public transportation across the shuttle and New Jersey transit to sell out, because those are going to be the fastest and most efficient ways to get to the stadium," the CEO of the World Cup's New York/New Jersey host committee said on Friday.

The service will include round trips from New York City to the MetLife Stadium on trains and shuttles. Tickets will be non-transferable and non-refundable. They will be available for World Cup ticket holders and go on sale on May 13.

Other transportation options will be limited because public parking lots around the stadium that normally accommodates more than 20,000 cars will be closed on game days.

The MetLife Stadium will host eight World Cup games including the final. REUTERS