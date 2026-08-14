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The inaugural Singapore Premier Youth League season will feature 57 teams across seven age categories from Under-10 to Under-19.

SINGAPORE – The inaugural Singapore Premier Youth League (SPYL) will begin from Aug 15 featuring leading teams and academies in line with the move to streamline the development of the grassroots and strengthen the pipeline of young players.

The inaugural season of the league, organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and supported by the Unleash The Roar! (UTR) national football project, will feature 57 teams in seven age categories from Under-10 to Under-19.

The competition will feature teams from Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs, private academies, National Development Centre (NDC), Singapore Sports School and invited Malaysian club Johor Darul Takzim.

The Under-17 competition will start on Aug 15 with the remaining six age categories kicking off a day later. The first season will run till Nov 22.

FAS general secretary, Badri Ghent, said that one of the most important things the national football body can provide young players “is consistent, meaningful competition”.

He added: “The SPYL gives young players the unique opportunity to test themselves regularly against strong opposition within a structured environment. Just as importantly, it allows clubs, coaches and our talent identification teams to track their development over a sustained period.”

“Our aim is to create an environment where talented young players can continue to challenge themselves and progress towards the next stage of their football journey.”

SPYL matches will be played across five venues – Lion City Sailors Training Centre, Kallang Football Hub, Regent Secondary School, Singapore Sports School and Woodlands Stadium. The Under-17 matches are played on Saturdays while the rest of the other age categories play on Sundays.

In its press statement, the FAS said that the SPYL represents an evolution of the youth competition that first debuted as the Youth Champions League in 2022 and was subsequently known as the Elite Youth League.

It added that the aim of the competition will be to provide an elite-level platform for the best teams across the Singapore Youth League (SYL) and the JSSL League to have “regular, high-level competition”.

JSSL Singapore is a major private youth football academy and organiser of youth leagues and tournaments in Singapore for over two decades while the SYL was launched in 2024 by the FAS, Sport Singapore and UTR.

The FAS said that promotion and relegation will apply between the SPYL, JSSL League and SYL for the U-10 to U-17 age groups to “keep the pathway competitive across all three leagues”.

UTR executive director Lenard Pattiselanno said that the SYPL will complement efforts at the SYL to grow the broader base of young male and female footballers in Singapore.

“The goal of UTR is to develop a strong, sustainable youth development structure that can benefit Singapore football for generations to come,” he said.

“Working alongside private academies, SPL club academies and the NDC, the SYL and the SPYL are key pillars on which a strong youth development foundation is being built to take Singapore football forward.”

Full fixtures, results and updates can be found at the official SPYL website.