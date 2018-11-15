New Fulham boss Ranieri aims high

LONDON • Claudio Ranieri went from hero to zero after his sacking by Leicester in February last year, despite being the architect of their fairy-tale Premier League title win the season before.

But the Italian coach now has another shot at redemption in English football's top tier after he was appointed as Fulham's new manager yesterday.

Ranieri, who has been a free agent since parting ways with French Ligue 1 side Nantes in May, will take over from the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic. He has been given a "multi-year" contract by club owner Shahid Khan.

Fulham returned to the top flight after a four-season absence, but the league's bottom club has struggled this term, with just five points and one win from 12 games.

Ranieri, though, has greater plans for Fulham beyond escaping the drop.

"It is an honour to accept Mr Khan's invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, a fantastic club with tradition and history," Ranieri said on the club's official website.

"The objective at Fulham should never be to merely survive in the Premier League. We must, at all times, be a difficult opponent and should expect to succeed.

"This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table. I know this team is very capable of better performances."

Khan thanked Jokanovic, who was appointed in December 2015, for his work at the club, before praising Ranieri.

"Our path this season has led me to make what I know is the correct decision, at the right time, for our players, the club and our supporters," he said.

"Slavisa will always have my appreciation and respect for everything he did to return Fulham to top-flight football.

"Claudio is risk-free and ready-made for the Premier League."

Leicester started their 2015-2016 title-winning campaign under Ranieri on odds of 5000-1 and he faces a similar challenge if he is to lift Fulham out of the doldrums.

He will take charge of his first game when Fulham host Southampton on Nov 24.

