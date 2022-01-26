New format for SPL, S'pore Cup returns

The new Singapore Premier League (SPL) season kicks off on Feb 25 and the Singapore Cup will also return to the local football calendar after a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday.

The curtain-raiser Community Shield match between defending SPL champions Lion City Sailors and last season's runners-up Albirex Niigata is also scheduled for Feb 19 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

After the standalone fixture, Albirex will then play Tanjong Pagar United at the Jurong East Stadium on Feb 25 in the first SPL game of the year.

A quadruple round-robin format - up from three rounds previously - will be used and the FAS said the change will "inject a higher level of competition, while also allowing players to earn more minutes on the pitch".

This means each team in the eight-team SPL will play 28 league games, up from 21 last term.

To help teams better manage their squad to cope with the added games, clubs will also be allowed to name more substitute players on the bench - nine, up from seven - and the number of replacements will increase from three to five.

Hougang United head coach Clement Teo said the longer season could make the title race "more interesting". And although he had no preference regarding three or five substitutions, he said the increase "makes sense".

He said: "Given the Omicron situation and with the Government expecting (infections) to increase in time to come, having 20 players and five substitutions will help teams. It will also allow coaches more options off the bench."

Hougang, who began their preparations in mid-November, will get their season under way on Feb 27 against the big-spending Sailors, who signed Brazilian defender Pedro Henrique for a reported $2 million and South Korean striker Kim Shin-wook on a three-year contract worth $3 million.

Teo gave little away on what he thought of their daunting first match, but said: "When we saw the fixtures, we were all smiling to one another… It'll be very interesting."

As previously reported, the season will also see a reduction in the minimum number of Under-23 Singaporean players required to start games, with the quota for each team down from three to one.

The season is scheduled to end on Oct 15, before the Singapore Cup begins on Oct 25.