Standing at 1.63m, Sabrina Mathe looks almost out of place around lanky, male footballers. That is until you see her belt out instructions to those in Geylang International's senior team, where she is part of the first-team coaching staff.

The 24-year-old was appointed head coach of Geylang's Under-15 side last month. But she impressed Geylang head coach Noor Ali so much with her sports science knowledge that he was compelled to add her to the first-team set-up.