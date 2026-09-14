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New coach will not use AI in bid to make South Korea fans happy

South Korea’s interim coach Robert Moreno was forced to deny earlier in 2026 that he used ChatGPT to prepare for games.

SEOUL – South Korea’s new interim coach Robert Moreno said on Sept 14 that he wanted to make fans in the country “happy” after a disastrous World Cup and series of damaging controversies.

Former Spain coach Moreno, who was forced to deny earlier in 2026 that he used ChatGPT to prepare for games, will be in charge for friendly matches in the coming months.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said he could stay on for the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in January-February, “subject to an evaluation”.

Moreno named captain Son Heung-min in his squad for four upcoming home friendlies, and said he wanted to put a smile back on South Korean fans’ faces.

“We’re going to try to do our work honestly and with the aim of making all Korean football fans happy,” said the 48-year-old, who is the first Spaniard to coach South Korea.

“Good matches, and trying to help the players.”

Moreno will lead the team against Ecuador and Uruguay in September, and Venezuela and Uzbekistan in October.

South Korea had been without a coach since Hong Myung-bo quit following their shock group-stage exit from the World Cup in North America in June.

Hong’s departure did little to quell public outrage over the disappointing campaign, and added fuel to pre-existing questions about how he was hired.

Police raided KFA headquarters in August as part of an investigation into Hong’s 2024 appointment.

The KFA also apologised for allegations that it provided sexual entertainment for foreign referees.

Moreno named striker Son, now in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC, in his first squad along with Atletico Madrid’s Lee Kang-in and Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae.

Hong’s decision to leave Son on the bench in the first half for a decisive match against South Africa at the World Cup baffled and angered many supporters.

“We’re all aware of Son’s versatility,” said Moreno.

“For me, he can play in three positions.”

Moreno also addressed allegations that he used artificial intelligence during his time in charge of Russian club Sochi.

Moreno left the top-flight side in September 2025 after a poor run of results, and reports said he had heavily relied on ChatGPT in his role, even using it to decide between potential signings.

Moreno called it “a piece of news that is completely false and went viral”.

“Obviously, I use technology,” he said.

“Anyone who spends 10 minutes looking into it can see that everything has been taken out of context and put together to cause harm.” AFP