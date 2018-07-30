New boy Mahrez's injury mars victory over Bayern

MIAMI • Pep Guardiola finished Manchester City's US tour with a deserved 3-2 victory over former club Bayern Munich on Saturday, but his evening was soured with an injury to new signing Riyad Mahrez.

Two goals from substitute Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City come from 2-0 down to end a run of two defeats in this International Champions Cup (ICC) campaign, with youngster Lukas Nmecha scoring in between.

Mahrez, however, went down twice with what looked like an ankle problem. City's £60 million (S$107 million) record signing limped off after just 27 minutes and was replaced by Portuguese midfielder Silva.

"We will see, maybe it is not a problem," said Guardiola. "I'm concerned for many things, for injured players, players who are still not here but I am so satisfied for what all of the guys on the tour have done."

With the traditional English season opener - the Community Shield - on Sunday at Wembley against Chelsea, coach Guardiola will assess the Algerian winger's fitness as the start of the English Premier League campaign approaches.

City's opening games against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool both ended in narrow defeats, but with Guardiola opting for familiarity - eight players in the starting line-up here had begun all three games of this US tour - it was another young side full of running.

"We analysed our mistakes in the previous games and did it better against Bayern Munich," said Guardiola. "We were able to play good and overcome the situation when we were 2-0 down."

Bayern's main men, Dutchman Arjen Robben and Frenchman Franck Ribery, looked dangerous on the ball, yet with Mahrez afforded plenty of space in midfield, the English champions dominated the early stages.

Mahrez created two good chances for German-born City striker Nmecha before the Bundesliga side made them pay.

The lively Rafinha found space on the right and his cross was headed in by Meritan Shabani in the 14th minute. Soon after, Ribery's lofted through ball found Robben in the area and his two touches - one to control and one to expertly lift the ball past Claudio Bravo - were top class.

That seemed to spark City into life and Silva scored the goal his team's display had deserved on the stroke of half-time and got the winner in the 70th minute after Nmecha's equaliser.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE