New boy Chalobah seals Blues' easy win

LONDON • Chelsea, fresh off their Uefa Super Cup win in midweek, carried that momentum into the Premier League yesterday with a convincing 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso got the Blues' league campaign off to a flying start before the half-hour mark with a perfectly taken free kick from the edge of the box.

According to Opta statistics, the Spaniard's strike was Chelsea's 50th direct free-kick goal in Premier League history, with only Manchester United (64) netting more in the competition.

It was not long before Thomas Tuchel's men were 2-0 up, as Christian Pulisic was quick to pounce on a rebound inside the Eagles' penalty box just before the break.

Trevoh Chalobah, 22, then stole the show when he sealed the win in the second half with a long-range strike into the bottom-left corner on his Premier League debut for the Blues.

The defender, who has spent the last three seasons on loan in England and France, dropped to his knees after scoring to further delight the home fans. It was the biggest Stamford Bridge crowd during the coronavirus pandemic, with over 38,000 turning out.

"It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal," he said on the BBC.

"As I was getting closer to the goal I thought I might as well shoot and just went for it. I didn't know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.

"I have been training with the team and the manager said that I was playing and I have taken the opportunity with both hands."

Palace were outclassed in their first league game under Patrick Vieira and needed over an hour to have their first attempt on target.

Leicester, who are aiming to break into the top four after fifth-place finishes in the past two campaigns, also got off to a winning start with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were 13th last term.

Jamie Vardy controlled a cross in the box and thundered the ball into the roof of the net to earn all three points for the Foxes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Man United 5 Leeds 1

Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 1 Wolves 0

Watford 3 Aston Villa 2

Burnley 1 Brighton 2

Everton 3 Southampton 1

Norwich v Liverpool

Late kick-off

TODAY

Newcastle v West Ham

Ch102 & Ch227, 9pm

Tottenham v Man City

Ch102 & Ch227, 11.30pm

All on Singtel TV & StarHub