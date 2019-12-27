Football: New bosses defend unpopular stars

LONDON • New bosses Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti have wasted no time in backing their out-of-favour players in Granit Xhaka and Moise Kean.

Arsenal manager Arteta believes that Xhaka is moving in the right direction as the midfielder tries to rebuild his relationship with the fans.

The Swiss reacted angrily to home fans booing him as he walked off the pitch in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October and was subsequently stripped of the captaincy and dropped by former boss Unai Emery.

The 27-year-old has since found his way back into the squad and Arteta, 37, said he would offer his full support.

"When I was going from Arsenal to (Manchester) City to start coaching and we were looking at that position, he was one of the players on my list," said the former Gunners midfielder. "I was happy when Arsenal signed him because I thought he was going to be a terrific player.

"He has got stuck in a difficult situation that was growing and, one day, it exploded. But I have been amazed by how this relationship is starting to come back a little bit and the fans have been positive about him.

"It's difficult to change completely but we're in the right direction."

Xhaka has been linked by the German media with a switch to Hertha Berlin but Arteta said he had spoken to the player about his future, assuring him that he is "important for the team".

Similarly, Everton boss Ancelotti has urged fans to give misfiring striker Kean time to adapt to a new league and backed his fellow Italian to overcome his problems.

The 19-year-old joined Everton from Juventus in August on a five-year deal for around €27.5 million (S$41.29 million), but is yet to score in 13 Premier League matches.

He struggled under former manager Marco Silva while Duncan Ferguson, the interim boss before Ancelotti took charge, brought him on as a 70th-minute substitute in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United recently and took him off a minute from time.

"We should always be patient with young players," said Ancelotti.

"Kean is a player we tried to sign when I was at Napoli but he chose Everton. I'm sure he'll be a top talent, but he's 19 and everything is new for him here."

REUTERS