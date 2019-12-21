New boss' magic puts Foxes right on Liverpool's tail

LONDON • Leicester might never again scale the heights of shocking the world to win the Premier League four seasons ago, but the Foxes are upsetting the odds once more as the closest challengers to leaders Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers' men travel to Manchester City today four points ahead of the champions, with both sides in desperate need of a victory to keep their title hopes alive.

Liverpool's absence from league duty this weekend to compete in the Club World Cup does, however, give Leicester the chance to cut the gap at the top to seven points.

Win their next two games and the Reds' lead will be down to four points, albeit with a game in hand, as the European champions have to visit the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Back-to-back wins against City, who have won five of the last six domestic trophies, and a Liverpool side who have lost just once in their last 56 league games is a big ask.

But the fact Leicester now believe it is possible is testament to how far the club have come since Rodgers took charge in February.

When the Northern Irishman returned to the Premier League after 21/2 successful seasons at Celtic, Leicester were languishing in 12th. Ten months on, they are well on course for a return to the Champions League next season.

The Foxes have a 13-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham as they look to become the first club outside the "Big Six" to finish in the top four since they last did it as champions in the 2015-16 season.

Silverware could also be just over two months away as Rodgers' men have booked their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

NO EASY WAY Everyone wants to win trophies, of course. We have to fight, we are not entitled to win. BRENDAN RODGERS, Leicester manager, on the hard work needed for success.

"Everyone wants to win trophies, of course. We have to fight, we are not entitled to win," he said. "We just have to fight and work very hard at our game... but as long as we can make progress and develop, then that will be great."

The visitors to the Etihad are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions and in goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and striker Jamie Vardy, the league's top scorer on 16 goals, the spine of their only title triumph is just as integral to their success as it was four seasons ago.

Teammate Marc Albrighton, another surviving member of the class of 2016, told the Leicester Mercury: "They're the lads that make the difference. They've done it so often in games."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE