New boss Enzo Maresca brings Pep talk to Leicester City

SINGAPORE – The bald look is not the only thing new Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca shares with top football manager Pep Guardiola.

Having assisted the Spaniard at Manchester City as they won the Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup last season, Maresca is looking to bring a similar brand of football to the King Power Stadium to win promotion from the Championship – hog the ball, and press high without it.

Ahead of a session at the Lion City Sailors training centre, the Italian, 43, said on Saturday: “The idea is quite easy. The opponents don’t matter, we try to keep the ball every time.

“Our idea is to have the ball as much as we can. They enjoy having the ball, not running after the opponent. This is for us the first target.

“This is a day-by-day process. There is never a limit for the team, even when the team is playing well, there’s always room to improve, especially in our case after we started less than one month ago. There is big, big, big, big, big, big work to do.”

Maresca, who led City Under-23s to their first Premier League 2 Division One title in 2021, also gave a glimpse into what makes Guardiola so successful.

Pausing to think what was the most valuable thing he learnt from Guardiola, he added: “Passion. The only thing Pep told me was to enjoy the moment, it is always much better to enjoy doing your work.”

After replacing Dean Smith as the new Foxes manager, Maresca has gone about imposing his philosophy on the team, which is taking shape in pre-season wins over Northampton Town (1-0), OH Leuven (4-2) and Port FC (1-0), as well as a 2-1 loss to Peterborough.

They face Liverpool at the National Stadium on Sunday before kicking off their Championship campaign against Coventry City on Aug 6.