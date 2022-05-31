New Blues owners to 'make fans proud'

LONDON • Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea and related companies to an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the Blues earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government last week for the sale to go ahead and a final agreement was reached on Saturday.

Russian owner Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March after sanctions were imposed on the oligarch over his reported close links with President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"In selling the club, Mr Abramovich stipulated that the new owner must be a good steward of the club, the net proceeds of the sale must be donated to charity, and that he would not seek the repayment of loans made to affiliates of the club," Chelsea said.

In a separate statement, the club added that Boehly and Clearlake would have joint control and equal governance of the club.

Boehly, who is part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team, will serve as chairman of the holding company.

"We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea. We're all in - 100 per cent - every minute of every match," he said. "Our vision as owners is clear: We want to make the fans proud. Along with our commitment to developing youth and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the club for the long term and build on Chelsea's remarkable history of success."

