New Arsenal captain has plenty to prove

LONDON • Granit Xhaka will lead Arsenal into today's Premier League clash at Manchester United as the club's new captain, but the Switzerland midfielder has to win over plenty of doubters that he is fit to wear the armband.

While Gunners manager Unai Emery and his predecessor Arsene Wenger are big fans of his qualities on the pitch, that trust is not replicated by the club's fans, who have repeatedly questioned his discipline and defensive awareness.

Things came to a head in Arsenal's last league outing after he was booed as he trudged off the field to be substituted and it was interesting to note that the 10-man hosts subsequently stepped up a gear to emerge with a 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa.

Many fans have since called for a midfield trio of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock, but Xhaka's elevated status in the dressing room means he will remain a first-XI fixture for some time to come.

However, Emery is aware that doubters have questioned his decision to hand the former Borussia Monchengladbach player a leadership role, claiming that "we want to change that opinion outside".

"In the dressing room, the players voted him as the first (in the) leadership (group)," he said. "That respect he has inside is very, very important.

"Each match is for him, for me, for us, a very good opportunity to show our capacity.

ONE OF THE KEY MEN He's an important guy in the club. He is someone whom everyone can learn from. He's a strong guy. PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, on captain Granit Xhaka.

"I really trust and believe in him. He is a good man. A good professional. A good player."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whom many felt should have been awarded the captaincy, also told Sky Sports he was on the same page and that "Xhaka is the captain because he deserves it".

"He's an important guy in the club. He is someone whom everyone can learn from. He's a strong guy," Arsenal's top scorer in the league with six goals in as many games said.

"I like the personality that each player in this team has. I feel very good and I'm sure we will do great things this year."

But Emery's brave decision to stick with his captain could have consequences if he fails to deliver Champions League football to the Emirates at the end of the term.

Today's visit to Old Trafford offers Arsenal a chance for their first league win at United since 2006, with the Red Devils potentially missing Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford through injury.

Do so and they will also open up a six-point lead over one of their main rivals to break into the top tour.

Xhaka, though, must start to inspire his side to rise to the occasion, with Emery in need of a statement victory to show to the board that he is making progress as Wenger's successor.

But with Arsenal's defence being their weak underbelly - in their last four league outings, they have conceded at least twice and have let shipped eight goals directly from errors, more than any other club so far - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team know they can hurt the visitors, even if they are themselves shorn of several key players.

The United manager could hand Mason Greenwood his first league start today, and the Norwegian believes that the 17-year-old, who has two goals in six appearances this campaign, has already "proven that he's dangerous when you get him in the box".

Of the forward, he said: "What's pleased me about him as well in this period is that he doesn't turn down chances to finish.

"When you're not 18 yet and you keep trusting yourself, he gets the chances, so I'm not worried about him at all."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am