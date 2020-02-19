Neville tips Man City to 'beat' Uefa sanctions

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has yet to make an official statement following the club's shock two-year ban from Europe for breaching financial regulations, but Gary Neville believes they will get away scot-free.

The Spaniard, whose side take on West Ham in the Premier League today, and David Moyes fulfilled their media obligations for the game - which was postponed due to Storm Ciara - two weeks ago.

Both sides have different goals in the league this season. While the league is practically gone for City, with Liverpool holding a near insurmountable 25-point lead, a victory over the Hammers would open up a four-point gap over third-placed Leicester.

The visitors, who are 18th in the table, desperately need points on the board to ensure their eight-year stay in the top flight does not end with this campaign.

Their form book does not make for pretty reading, with only one win in their last six league games, but former City defender Pablo Zabaleta has urged his Hammer teammates to show no fear ahead of their trip to the Etihad.

He said: "We all know the situation we are in at the minute and we've got two tough games coming up now away from home.

"Ultimately the table does not matter until the final day of the season, and the best thing for the team is to take things game by game.

"Our next game is City away, so we need to go to Manchester, put in a good performance with the aim of winning the game... we must go there believing we can get something."

But if Zabaleta is counting on City having an off day - perhaps distracted by their Uefa suspension - Neville does not feel there will be a major fallout as he expects Guardiola's side to win an appeal against last Friday's decision.

"City will beat Uefa. Uefa, I have no faith in them whatsoever," the pundit told Sky Sports on Monday night. "Essentially, they are a hopeless organisation who will just apply erratic disciplinary sanctions for different things.

"It will get stuck in the courts for some time, but City will win in the end."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3.30am