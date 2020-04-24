Neville set to leave Lionesses next year

LONDON • Phil Neville will leave his role as England women's manager when his contract expires next year, Sky Sports and the BBC reported yesterday.

The former Manchester United and England defender's deal would have seen him take charge of the Lionesses' European Championship campaign on home soil next year.

However, the reorganisation of the calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic meant that the women's Euro was yesterday moved back by a year to July 2022.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said the postponement was to avoid a clash with other rescheduled events next year, including the men's Euro and the Tokyo Olympics, which will also feature women's football.

"We have carefully considered all options, with our commitment to the growth of women's football at the forefront of our thinking," he said.

"By moving women's Euro to the following year, we are ensuring our flagship women's competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer, providing it with the spotlight it deserves."

Neville could even leave before his deal runs out. The English Football Association is said to be keen for his successor to get tournament experience before the Euro, so he may not be given the responsibility of leading the British team in Tokyo.

After taking charge in January 2018, the younger brother of pundit and former Manchester United captain Gary quickly made a big impact as England won the high-profile SheBelieves Cup for the first time last year.

His side carried on their hot form, pushing eventual champions the United States all the way before losing a pulsating World Cup semi-final 2-1 in France last July.

However, England's form has unravelled since, with a run of seven defeats in 11 games, leaving Neville to question if he was the right man to take them forward.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE