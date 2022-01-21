Never say die is the spirit I want: Conte

LONDON • Antonio Conte said he saw the spirit he is trying to implement at Tottenham Hotspur after Steven Bergwijn scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Leicester City with a thrilling 3-2 Premier League win on Wednesday.

The Foxes looked set to snatch victory against the run of play as Patson Daka and James Maddison struck either side of Harry Kane's first-half equaliser at the King Power Stadium.

But Bergwijn, who had not scored a league goal this season, came off the bench to turn the game around in a dramatic finale.

Instead of suffering Conte's first league defeat since taking charge in November, victory lifts Spurs above north London rivals Arsenal into fifth and within a point of fourth-placed West Ham United (37) with three games in hand.

"I think we showed today that we don't want to give up. Never," said the Tottenham manager.

"The players know very well what our philosophy must be. We must fight to the end and try to also get a result."

The match had been rescheduled at Leicester's request after they were unable to field a side last month due to a combination of coronavirus cases and injuries.

Conte threw on Bergwijn in the 79th minute with his side trailing 2-1 and he delivered the killer blows in the 95th and 97th minutes to extend Spurs' unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine games.

The Dutch winger, who has been linked with a move away, said he was living "every boy's dream" following his heroics.

"It is fantastic. The fans had a fantastic day. I scored two goals. I am happy. The manager told me to score goals, make difficulties for the defenders and stay close to Harry," said the 24-year-old.

"This is every boy's dream to turn around a game like this. It was a massive game and we have a lot of games in hand, now we need to work and take on each game."

He has started just three league games this season and has yet to make the first 11 under Conte, but the Italian said he had no doubt about the forward's value.

"In the past, when someone asks me about Steven Bergwijn, I was very clear," he said.

"I said that for me he is an important player because he has characteristics that in our squad we don't have many of, creative players.

"He is very good in one v one, good at beating the man. He can play striker, he can play No. 10 and for us, for me, he is an important player and we have to try to improve, to become stronger, not to lose a player (in the transfer window) and become less strong."

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side remain severely depleted with four players away at the Africa Cup of Nations on top of a long injury list, but were seconds away from a win that would have ignited hopes of European football next season.

The Foxes are in 10th place after their loss, 12 points off West Ham.

"That was a great opportunity tonight, but you have to see that through," said Rodgers.

"To concede the equaliser was disappointing as it happened so late, and the winner was a very poor goal to concede. It is hard to not have taken anything from the game. But I don't think Tottenham won the game, we presented them the three points."

