Neuer urges team to let Low go out on a high

DUSSELDORF • Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed that the squad want to treat their departing coach Joachim Low to a triumphant farewell when he steps down after Euro 2020.

The Germans begin their 2022 World Cup qualifiers by hosting Iceland today, before visiting Romania on Sunday and returning home to face North Macedonia next Wednesday.

"We all have to push ourselves, that includes the players and staff," Neuer said on Tuesday. "We are looking forward to the next three games and the Euros this year. We have plenty to look forward to. We want to do our jobs as successfully as possible."

Earlier this month, Low said he would bow out after Euro 2020, with the 24-nation event pushed back a year to June 11-July 11 2021 due to the pandemic, following his 15-year stint in charge.

The highlight of his reign was winning the 2014 World Cup but his team crashed out of the first round at the 2018 edition and have struggled in recent years. A 6-0 defeat by Spain in the Nations League in November piled pressure on the current longest-serving coach in international football, but Neuer believes the 61-year old Low deserves a red-carpet exit.

"He has earned the right to go out on a high," said the Bayern Munich star. "I've been here since 2009. Soon I'll be 35 years old and I have gone through plenty of ups and downs with him.

"It's noticeable how motivated and ambitious he is because the end to his time as coach is important to him and that's a good sign for our upcoming games over the next few days and next summer."

Germany have been drawn in the toughest Euro 2020 group alongside holders Portugal, world champions France and Hungary and Neuer said the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign constituted an ideal warm-up.

The bad news for Germany is that midfielder Toni Kroos had to pull out with a muscle injury and will return to his club Real Madrid from the national team's training camp in Dusseldorf.

Low has called up five Premier League players after Germany relaxed some of its Covid-19 travel restrictions. But Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan; Chelsea trio Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger; plus Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno are in a "working quarantine" within the camp. They are kept separate apart from training, team meetings, meals and games.

Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said: "The situation is aggravated, but we are not complaining."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE