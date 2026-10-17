Neto double gives Chelsea win marred by Martinez injury

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LIVERPOOL – Pedro Neto’s double condemned Everton to a first defeat of the season as Chelsea won 2-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium despite the loss of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to a head injury.

Neto opened the scoring inside the first minute of the second half and secured the three points during the 11 added minutes following the lengthy treatment given to the stricken Martinez.

The Argentina international was involved in a sickening head clash with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and was taken to hospital.

Martinez’s injury gave 21-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders the opportunity to make his Premier League debut and he managed to help Chelsea keep a clean sheet in the league for the first time since January, ending a run of 22 games without one.

Portuguese winger Neto told TNT Sports after his first Premier League brace: “We are really pleased. Shame for Emi but we wish you all the best. This win is for him.

“We need a clean sheet, to be honest. I think we did a very good game. Emi deserved this, Mike did as well.”

Victory lifts Chelsea above the Toffees into the top four of the Premier League.

After a slow start, a fiery-tempered encounter sparked into life when Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong launched into a tackle on Josh Acheampong for the first of five first-half yellow cards.

That challenge also enlivened the home crowd and spurred Everton on to their best spell of the game.

Thierno Barry was guilty of another wasteful day in front of goal as the Frenchman planted a header from Jack Grealish’s cross too close to Martinez.

Chelsea have made a habit of fast starts under Xabi Alonso, but it took until four minutes before half-time to threaten when Moises Caicedo blasted off the bar from a well-worked corner.

Everton were furious that Morgan Rogers escaped a second booking just before the break after a thunderous clash with England teammate James Garner.

That proved to be a huge decision as the visitors flew out of the blocks at the start of the second period.

Jorrel Hato got to the byeline and his low cross fell to Neto, who had time to control before firing low past Pickford.

Chelsea were rarely troubled by an Everton side short on forward options despite the loss of Martinez.

The treatment for the goalkeeper threatened to halt Chelsea’s momentum as Everton controlled the second half but failed to find a goal.

Chelsea did get their second goal when Neto coolly stroked into the bottom corner after Jordan Henderson’s free kick was blocked by the Everton wall.

“This comes a little bit from the new coach of the national team (Jorge Jesus) that says when you are near to the area you need to pass to the goal, so really happy with that,” Neto said of his finish. REUTERS, AFP