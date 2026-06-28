Netherlands star Cody Gakpo requests privacy after death of unborn son

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The Dutch Football Association said Cody Gakpo would be remaining at the team’s World Cup camp in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has asked for “privacy and space” following the announcement by his partner Noa van der Bij that they had lost their unborn son.

Van der Bij posted a picture on Instagram of the pair holding hands over a blanket and knitted hat.

“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy,” she wrote.

“Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son.”

She also posted a photo of a candle and cross, with the message: “We went to church to light a candle. Afterward, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel.

“There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah. There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away.”

In a post of his own, Liverpool forward Gakpo, who is on World Cup duty, wrote: “This is an incredibly difficult time for our family.

“We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding.”

Gakpo, 27, has started all three of the Netherlands’ games in the United States, scoring twice.

The Dutch Football Association said he would be remaining at the team’s World Cup camp in Kansas City.

“We are supporting the family wherever we can,” it said in a statement. “After discussing the situation with his partner, Cody has decided to remain with the team.

“We respect their privacy and will therefore not comment further on the situation.”

Ronald Koeman’s men, who topped their World Cup group, face Morocco in the last 32 in Mexico on J une 29 . AFP