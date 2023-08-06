Netherlands set up Spain Women’s World Cup clash after taming South Africa, whose coach wants more help

SYDNEY – The Netherlands set up a heavyweight Women’s World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain after ending South Africa’s historic run with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

But the 2019 runners-up suffered some anxious moments in front of 40,000 in Sydney and had goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to thank for keeping the African champions at bay in the first half.

Jill Roord scored after nine minutes to put the Dutch on their way against a team ranked 45 places below them and featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart then made a mess of an innocuous Lineth Beerensteyn shot midway through the second half to give the Dutch a second.

The Netherlands will meet Spain on Friday in the last eight but van Domselaar was called into action numerous times.

“It wasn’t our best game but happy to play my part in the clean sheet,” said the stopper, who plays for Aston Villa and was named player of the match.

“I don’t know if it was my best (game) but I will be looking back with pride.”

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker was relieved afterwards that his side avoided becoming the latest to be on the end of a World Cup shock.

He said his team can beat anyone, but was scathing of their first-half performance.

“We lost the ball too often in the first half and gave a few chances away,” he said.

“Daphne saved us a few times and I was happy to lead 1-0 at half-time.

“We did much better in the second half and had much more control of the game.

“We deserved to score again and in the end deserved to win.”