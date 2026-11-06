Netherlands recall De Jong for Greece and Germany games

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Netherlands v Morocco - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 29, 2026 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong looks dejected after the penalty shootout as Netherlands are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 - Playmaker Frenkie de Jong returns to the Netherlands squad for the first time since the World Cup after being named on Friday among 25 players for this month's Nations League clashes against Greece and Germany.

• De Jong was injured for the opening four Group A2 fixtures in September and October, in which the Dutch collected eight points to lead the standings level with Greece and three points above Germany

• Aston Villa left back Ian Maatsen was also selected by new coach Xavi Hernandez and can add to the solitary cap he earned in March 2025

• Mexx Meerdink and Guus Til, who replaced the injured Donyell Malen and Justin Kluivert in the last international window, keep their places. Kluivert and Malen are also back in the squad

• Nathan Ake, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Jorrel Hato miss out because of injury while Lazio attacker Kenneth Taylor has been dropped

• The Netherlands host Greece in Amsterdam on November 13 and take on Germany in Berlin three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Ruben van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Mexx Meerdink (AZ Alkmaar), Crysencio Summerville (Al Hilal) REUTERS