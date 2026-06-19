Netherlands' Quinten Timber ruled out of Sweden clash with concussion

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June 18 - Netherlands' midfielder Quinten Timber has been ruled out of their World Cup Group F match against Sweden on Saturday after suffering an injury during training, the team said on Thursday.

National team officials confirmed that Timber, 25, sustained mild concussion following a collision in Thursday practice.

Medical staff monitored the player immediately after the incident and decided he would be unavailable for selection.

"The moment Quinten had the ball, I ran deep," teammate Teun Koopmeiners told Dutch media. "He wanted to chip it to me and then it happened. It wasn't a super hard collision, as I understand it, but you do have to be careful."

The setback for Timber, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday and was a substitute in the Netherlands' opening 2-2 draw against Japan. His twin brother, Jurrien, has already been forced to miss the tournament with a groin injury.

Having joined the Dutch preparations late following Arsenal's defeat by Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, the defender was forced to drop out of the squad shortly before a warm-up friendly against Uzbekistan in New York. REUTERS