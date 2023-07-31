Netherlands aiming to dodge red-hot Sweden in Women’s World Cup last 16

DUNEDIN – The Netherlands have scored just twice at the Women’s World Cup so far, but coach Andries Jonker said they will aim to pile on the goals against Vietnam on Tuesday to avoid blistering Sweden in the last 16 by finishing as Group E winners.

The United States and Dutch are level on four points, but the Americans sit top on goal difference before they play Portugal on Tuesday.

The Group E runners-up could next face Sweden, who currently lead Group G after a 5-0 hammering of Italy.

The Netherlands finished runners-up at the 2019 World Cup, having beaten Sweden in the semi-finals before losing to the US.

“We are not afraid of anyone, but you also have to think: If you can avoid an opponent like Sweden, you have to do that. You always have a preference for an opponent who, on paper, is less strong,” Jonker said on Monday.

“We would prefer to play against the No. 2 in that group than Sweden, but the first aim is always to win and get to the last 16. We are going full-on in attack. One of our objectives is to play attractive football and inspire, but our primary objective is to win.”

Vietnam are already out of contention for the knockout phase and while Portugal can still qualify with an unlikely win over the Americans, the US and Netherlands will be favourites to advance, with goal difference set to decide the top spot.

The Dutch, however, are without their record scorer Vivianne Miedema (95 goals in 115 appearances), who has missed the tournament through injury.

They need only a draw against Vietnam to advance, having beaten Portugal 1-0 and held the US to a 1-1 draw. But Jonker warned against underestimating their opponents.

“(We have) a lot of respect for Vietnam, they are a good team. We have seen against the United States and Portugal that it is really not that easy,” he said.

“We have never shown any arrogance and we won’t now either.”

Meanwhile, the US may need a big win against Portugal to top Group E, but coach Vlatko Andonovski has warned his team to focus on simply securing their place in the last 16.

“The most important thing obviously is getting in the knockout stage first and foremost and that is our main focus right now,” he said at Eden Park in Auckland on Monday.

“We don’t want to look two, three or four steps forward. If we start thinking too far ahead, our chance may never come.

“It will absolutely not be a walk in the park. They are a great team, they are very well coached, they are disciplined, organised. We are so focused on this game and making sure we get a favourable result.”

Portugal coach Francisco Neto, however, expected the US to go for goals against his team.

He said: “We know that the US needs to win and needs a lot of goals to come first... but we want to continue in this competition. We are expecting to see the best USA in this World Cup.” AFP, REUTERS