Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs

Turkish champions Galatasaray have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and defender Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Ndombele has joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy for 12.8 million pounds ($16.16 million), according to British media reports.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 91 appearances in all competitions for Spurs after joining from Olympique Lyonnais in 2019. The France international has previously had loan spells at former club Lyon and with Serie A champions Napoli.

Sanchez, 27, has signed a four-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year, after Galatasaray paid a reported 8.1 million pounds for the Colombian international centre back.

He leaves Spurs after making 207 appearances in six seasons, having joined the team in 2017 from Ajax Amsterdam. REUTERS

