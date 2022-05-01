Nazri targets medal even without Fandis

After three straight group-stage exits, Singapore's Under-23 football team will head to this month's Hanoi SEA Games desperate to end that streak. But their task will not be any easier with the absences of captain Jacob Mahler and siblings Irfan and Ikhsan Fandi.

Centre-back Mahler, 22, tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during the Young Lions' 3-2 defeat by Tampines Rovers in the Singapore Premier League on April 20. He will also miss the Sept 10-25 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Fandi brothers meanwhile, have not been released by their Thai club BG Pathum United as the May 12-23 Games falls outside of the official Fifa window.

In Vietnam, the Young Lions open their campaign against Laos on May 7. Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia complete Group B.

Mahler backed his teammates to do their best.

He said: "The boys know what is at stake. I will be rooting for them and I have a good feeling that they will produce the results."

Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir has called up Geylang International goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam, Young Lions defender Syahrul Sazali and Hougang United midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin to fill the three overaged slots.

He said: "The boys look up to him (Mahler) both on and off the pitch. So it is a blow that he will not be with us in Vietnam. However, we cannot be over-reliant on him and the challenge now is for all the players to step up.

"It's also a good opportunity for players like Jordan Emaviwe, who is having a good season so far, and Shah Shahiran, who is one of the vice-captains, to rise to the occasion and show their growing maturity at this Games."

Zaiful, 34, will be the skipper of the 20-player squad.

Nazri said: "He is a top professional and will set a high standard for the rest of the players to follow. I trust in him and believe he has what it takes to lead the team."

Zaiful, who is the Eagles captain, will be making his Games debut.

He said: "It's going to be my first and may quite possibly be my only one, so I am determined to make the most of this opportunity.

"It will be a huge honour for me to lead the team to receive a medal and this is something I want to achieve."

The last time the Republic claimed a medal was a bronze at the 2013 edition in Myanmar. The country's best finish was second place in 1983, 1985 and 1989.

Nazri cited recent performances like the 4-1 win over Geylang and narrow defeats by Hougang (2-1) and Tampines (3-2) in the SPL as cause for optimism.

He said: "It is important for us to minimally win a medal. From our games (in the SPL) so far we have shown what we can do on the pitch by playing attractive and attacking football. Now we just need the results as a further indication of our progress. I've told the boys this and I can see their desire and hunger to achieve this goal too."

The women's team were also unveiled yesterday, with coach Stephen Ng able to count on the experience of overseas-based players Siti Rosnani Azman, Putri Nur Syaliza Sazali, Danelle Tan and Nicole Lim.

The Lionesses will feature at the Games for the first time since 2003. The 20-strong team will travel to Cam Pha on May 7 and begin their Group B campaign against Thailand three days later. Laos and Myanmar are the other teams in the group.