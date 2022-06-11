Nations League just 'glorified friendlies'

LONDON • The Nations League is continuing to face criticism from some of the best players in the world, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne dismissing the competition as nothing more than just "glorified friendlies".

Despite the season ending on May 28, following the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, European players still have not been able to go on their summer break owing to Nations League commitments.

Two more rounds of games are set to be played until Tuesday, before the competition resumes in September. After a long and gruelling season, many players would rather be on holiday, instead of playing more football.

Manchester City's de Bruyne, a key player for Belgium, said: "The Nations League is unimportant in my eyes. Just glorified friendlies after a long and tough season.

"As players, we can talk about vacation or rest, but we have no say. We have a little more than three weeks of vacation every 12 months."

Liverpool defender and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk is in agreement.

"It is strange that there are four Nations League games after a long season," he said. "But it is decided now and we have no possibilities to change that decision.

"I believe that, during these four games, there is more chance of injury after a long season."

Oranje coach Louis van Gaal added: "It is actually crazy that at the end of a season in which players also had to play so many games in a short time due to the Covid virus, they still have to play such a series of matches."

With many players understandably worn out, it is unsurprising that has transmitted to the Nations League games, in England's case.

Having reached the last four at Russia 2018, the final of Euro 2020 and qualified with ease for the Qatar World Cup, the Three Lions are one of the favourites for the Finals, which start on Nov 21.

But England have looked leggy in their past two games, losing 1-0 to Hungary in their opener last week before drawing 1-1 with Germany in Munich on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate has shrugged off criticism of his side's winless start to their Nations League campaign and has said that he will not let his decision-making be influenced by reaction to their recent performances.

However, the England manager has admitted that freshness is an issue ahead of today's game against Italy - their Euro 2020 final opponents - at Molineux and he would have to shuffle the pack.

"You have seen right across Europe - France changed 10, Spain changed eight, Portugal changed seven," said Southgate, who confirmed that Kalvin Phillips, who was forced off injured against Germany, and Phil Foden, who has just recovered from Covid-19, are doubts.

"This is quite a unique set of games where teams are thinking about player welfare to a degree, freshness, but also they are preparing for a World Cup."

While he knows England are expected to win every match, Southgate added: "But I've got to think a little bit differently to that and accept that if there is criticism, fine.

"I have got to make the right decisions for the players, for the team."

European champions Italy are returning to English soil amid a sense of deflation following the Azzurri's second successive failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Long-serving defender Giorgio Chiellini retired from international football earlier this month and coach Roberto Mancini has been tasked to build the team from ground up, with new faces in the form of Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori expected to play today.

REUTERS