Nations League clash with Italy is key for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente

ENSCHEDE – Spain coach Luis de la Fuente faces a key moment early in his reign when his side take on Italy in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday in the Dutch city of Enschede.

The 61-year-old was a surprise appointment in December in place of the much-heralded Luis Enrique after the Spaniards crashed out of the Qatar World Cup against Morocco in the last 16.

An unconvincing win over a Norway side without striker Erling Haaland, despite the emphatic 3-0 scoreline, and a 2-0 defeat in Scotland in his first two matches in March drew strong criticism in Spain.

Some reports have even suggested that his future could be on the line if the team fall short in the Nations League final four in the Netherlands.

De la Fuente wants Spain to play in a broadly similar fashion to Enrique’s possession game, which bordered on the dogmatic, albeit with more capability to go direct when required.

While fans are unsure about him and his style of play, his players stood up for him earlier this week.

“The coach is working very well, with enthusiasm and hope,” said veteran Sevilla defender Jesus Navas.

“I’d highlight the energy, the work and the unity, it’s very exciting. He’s with us in every moment, helping us.”

The 37-year-old Navas was called up after nearly three years away from the national team.

One of de la Fuente’s early moves was to tell centre-back Sergio Ramos, also 37, that he was not needed, provoking the Paris Saint-Germain player to complain he was being unfairly discarded because of his age.

However, the Spain coach said he was merely picking the players he thought would best serve the team and Navas’ selection represents that.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon also backed de la Fuente, who coached him at youth level.