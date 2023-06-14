Nations League clash with Italy is key for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente

ENSCHEDE – Spain coach Luis de la Fuente faces a key moment early in his reign when his side take on Italy in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday in the Dutch city of Enschede.
The 61-year-old was a surprise appointment in December in place of the much-heralded Luis Enrique after the Spaniards crashed out of the Qatar World Cup against Morocco in the last 16.
An unconvincing win over a Norway side without striker Erling Haaland, despite the emphatic 3-0 scoreline, and a 2-0 defeat in Scotland in his first two matches in March drew strong criticism in Spain.
Some reports have even suggested that his future could be on the line if the team fall short in the Nations League final four in the Netherlands.
De la Fuente wants Spain to play in a broadly similar fashion to Enrique’s possession game, which bordered on the dogmatic, albeit with more capability to go direct when required.
While fans are unsure about him and his style of play, his players stood up for him earlier this week.
“The coach is working very well, with enthusiasm and hope,” said veteran Sevilla defender Jesus Navas.
“I’d highlight the energy, the work and the unity, it’s very exciting. He’s with us in every moment, helping us.”
The 37-year-old Navas was called up after nearly three years away from the national team.
One of de la Fuente’s early moves was to tell centre-back Sergio Ramos, also 37, that he was not needed, provoking the Paris Saint-Germain player to complain he was being unfairly discarded because of his age.
However, the Spain coach said he was merely picking the players he thought would best serve the team and Navas’ selection represents that.
Goalkeeper Unai Simon also backed de la Fuente, who coached him at youth level.
“He’s a very good coach, a good motivator, he doesn’t get annoyed or lose the plot, he’s a very good manager,” said the Athletic Bilbao player.
“For me, he’s grown a lot. What I’ve seen of what he transmits, and the tools that he gives us are the right ones to face this competition, he has all my confidence.”
Simon pointed out that Enrique, who won the treble with Barcelona in 2015, was also criticised.
“The figure of the coach has always been debated, with Luis Enrique you also debated him,” continued the goalkeeper.
“We’re just thinking about the semi-final. What happened (against Scotland) won’t weigh us down, it serves as learning.”
With Champions League final goalscorer Rodri and his Manchester City teammate Aymeric Laporte spending the start of the week celebrating their European triumph, new “signing” Robin Le Normand may earn his debut.
The France-born Real Sociedad defender obtained Spanish nationality in May and was called up for the final four, which represents a chance for La Roja to end a decade-long trophy drought.
Spain’s last international success came in 2012 with European Championship triumph, secured with a 4-0 romp over Italy, who won the 2020 edition.
Paris Saint-Germain left-back Juan Bernat pulled out of the squad injured and was replaced by new Real signing Fran Garcia on Monday.
Dani Olmo is also a doubt, but the RB Leipzig forward could be fit for a prospective final against the Netherlands or Croatia.
That Sunday showpiece in Rotterdam is the target for Spain and failing to reach it would be a further strike against de la Fuente’s fledgling career at the top level.
His counterpart, Roberto Mancini, is more experienced, having won one Premier League and three Serie A titles to go with his Euro 2020 triumph.
But the 58-year-old is not underestimating Thursday’s clash.
“It’s a great achievement to be back in the final four,” he said.
“In the group we had good teams like Germany, England and Hungary. We’re in the final stage and it’s clear that we want to win, but it won’t be easy.” AFP