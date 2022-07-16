National Stadium hosts more than 50,000 as fans get a taste of English football

Supporters of English Premier League side Liverpool bathed the National Stadium in red last night as they came out in force to catch their team's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy exhibition match.

The friendly game attracted 50,217 spectators, which was the largest turnout for a sports event in Singapore since the pandemic began, even as the Republic reported 16,870 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday - the highest in more than four months.

The last time the 55,000-capacity National Stadium was almost filled was in July 2019, when 50,433 fans watched superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Italian side Juventus in a pre-season friendly.

Last night, another megastar - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - capped a comfortable win for the 19-time English champions with a goal early in the second half, with England international Jordan Henderson also finding the net early in the game.

