Napoli sign Ngonge from Hellas Verona

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Hellas Verona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 6, 2024 Hellas Verona's Cyril Ngonge is helped up by Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Serie A champions Napoli said on Friday they had signed Belgian winger Cyril Ngonge from Hellas Verona.

The deal was worth some 18 million euros ($19.60 million) plus add-ons, according to local media reports.

"From Belgium to Napoli. Welcome Cyril," the club said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-year-old Ngonge joined Verona in January last year from FC Groningen and played a total of 36 games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists.

Napoli, who also completed the signings of Pasquale Mazzocchi and Hamed Traore earlier this month, reached the final of the Italian Supercup with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina on Thursday. They are eighth in the Serie A standings. REUTERS

