Napoli salvage 2-2 draw at Genoa

GENOA, Italy - Second-half goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano helped champions Napoli come from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw at promoted Genoa in Serie A on Saturday.

Defender Mattia Bani gave Genoa the lead in the 40th minute, sending the ball into the roof of the net following a corner, before Italy forward Mateo Retegui added the second for the hosts after the break.

Raspadori gave Napoli hope of a comeback when he narrowed the deficit with a shot into the top corner and Politano levelled with a close-range volley six minutes from time.

Napoli provisionally moved up to fifth in the standings with seven points from four games while Genoa, on four points, are 12th. REUTERS