Napoli manager Conte announces departure after securing second place

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May 24 - Antonio Conte announced his departure as Napoli head coach on Sunday after guiding the team to a 1-0 home victory over Udinese in the final match of the Serie A season.

The 56-year-old confirmed the decision at a press conference alongside Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis after the match. Having joined the club in July 2024, he won the league title in his debut campaign as well as this season's Italian Super Cup.

Conte's final match was settled by a 23rd-minute goal from striker Rasmus Hojlund, securing a second-place finish in the league table for the hosts behind Inter Milan.

The former Italy and Chelsea manager revealed he had initiated the exit talks based on his relationship with the club’s owner.

"I rang the chairman a month ago... and told him, 'Given the friendship we share, I feel that my time here is coming to an end.' The decision was mine," Conte told reporters. "I’ve never been one for mediocre seasons, and I never will be."

Reflecting on the turning point of his decision following a loss to Bologna this month, Conte cited friction over January signings and internal squad dynamics.

"I saw situations there that I did not like," Conte said. "Certainly some new signings arrived in January while the old group and I were in very difficult dynamics. There came a moment when it was right to speak out and take responsibility.

"I failed at one thing in Naples: I was unable to bring everyone together," Conte added. "I saw too much poison, too much malice. The moment you can no longer do things with ease is a step backwards for me."

Conte is a frontrunner to take over as Italy manager, local media reported.

"There is satisfaction, honour and prestige in what I achieved coaching Naples. I thank De Laurentiis for giving me this opportunity." REUTERS