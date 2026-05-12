Napoli beaten 3-2 by Bologna to leave Champions League spot in the balance

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May 11 - Napoli came from two goals down but were stunned by an added-time strike from Jonathan Rowe to lose 3-2 at home to Bologna, a setback that leaves the hosts' top-four hopes in the balance as they missed a chance to secure a Champions League place.

Title winners Inter Milan have 85 points, with last season's champions Napoli second on 70, two points ahead of Juventus, with AC Milan and AS Roma a further point back and sixth-placed Como on 65 points. Bologna are eighth with 52 points.

Federico Bernardeschi put Bologna ahead in the ninth minute and Riccardo Orsolini's penalty doubled the lead in the 34th before Giovanni Di Lorenzo pulled one back in added time before the break.

Alisson Santos levelled early in the second half but the expected comeback victory failed to materialise and Bologna substitute Rowe silenced the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with a late winner. REUTERS