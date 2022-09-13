Nagelsmann hopes fans will 'honour' Lewandowski

MUNICH -Bayern Munich will welcome Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona to the Allianz Arena for their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday, hoping to jolt themselves out of a poor run - by their own high standards.

Aside from last Wednesday's impressive 2-0 opening win at Inter Milan, Bayern have drawn three league games in a row and sit in the unfamiliar position of third in the Bundesliga after six matches.

While the German champions have not struggled to find the back of the net this season with 31 goals in nine games, they have missed Lewandowski's penetration at crucial moments in recent weeks.

Their former striker has had a dominant start to life in Spain, scoring six times in five La Liga matches for Barca to sit in his usual spot atop the league's scoring charts.

With four wins and a draw, Xavi Hernandez's side are unbeaten and sit second behind Real Madrid in La Liga, while in the Champions League, Lewandowski opened his account with a hat-trick in last week's 5-1 home win against Viktoria Plzen.

Ahead of their reunion, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admitted his team are fully aware of the damage the two-time Best Fifa Men's Player can inflict.

"We have been warned," he said. "He uses every opportunity."

Bayern have a strong recent Champions League record against Barca, with two 3-0 wins last season along with an 8-2 quarter-final thumping en route to winning the 2020 title.

The six-time European champions are, however, cautious as Hernandez's men appear to be stronger than some of their recent incarnations. Having spent over €150 million (S$211.8 million) in the summer in response to a trophy-less 2021-22 season, Barca have strengthened all positions and are considered among the favourites for the Champions League.

Shackling Lewandowski will be key in a tie that could help decide who finishes top of Group C but as Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann devises a plan to limit his influence, he hopes the home fans will give the forward a good reception.

The 34-year-old Pole left Munich under acrimonious circumstances after demanding a transfer to the Nou Camp and refusing to train, but having bagged 344 goals in 375 appearances for the Bavarian side, he has earned respect.

"I'm looking forward to it," Nagelsmann said.

"Not so much as an opponent because he's very dangerous, but as a person, I will be pleased to see him. I hope the fans will honour that too, regardless of how things were with his departure."

AFP

BAYERN V BARCELONA

StarHub Ch128 & Singtel TV Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am