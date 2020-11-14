N. Macedonia to play for pride in historic Euro

TBILISI • North Macedonia are looking to play their hearts out after qualifying for Euro 2020, the first major tournament in the team's 27-year history.

A second-half goal from 37-year-old Goran Pandev was enough to give them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their play-off final on Thursday and secure their berth.

The forward, his country's most capped player (114) and all-time leading scorer (36), flicked the ball home in the 56th minute of a tense, scrappy match played on a slippery pitch and was in tears as his team celebrated at the end.

Georgia, also hoping to qualify for their first major tournament, lost their composure after the goal and never threatened.

North Macedonia will face Austria, the Netherlands and Ukraine in Group C at Euro 2020, which has been postponed until June-July next year due to Covid-19.

"We will play for our nation's pride in the Finals," said coach Igor Angelovski. "Pandev scored a beautiful goal to take us through."

North Macedonia qualified by what some regard as the back door, via the fourth division of Uefa's inaugural Nations League competition, but their players were not going to let that detract from their achievement.

"I am so happy. I've have played in a lot of games like this before and I think my experience helped the team to achieve this success," said Pandev.

In another play-off, Hungary came from behind to stun Iceland 2-1 for their spot at Euro 2020.

Two-time World Cup runners-up Hungary will go into a tough Group F against World Cup holders France, Germany and reigning European champions Portugal.

The remaining two play-off finals - Northern Ireland against Slovakia and Serbia against Scotland - went to extra time, with Slovakia winning 2-1 and Scotland beating Serbia 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE