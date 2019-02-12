My job is always at risk, admits beleaguered Sarri

LONDON • Maurizio Sarri admitted that he does not know if Chelsea will sack him and said it was right that there should be scrutiny of his position following the 6-0 hiding at Manchester City on Sunday.

This was the Blues' biggest defeat since a 7-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in April 1991.

Asked if he feared losing his job, the manager said "I don't know" before admitting "my job is always at risk", a situation that is hardly likely to be helped by what he went on to say to Sky Sports Italia: "If the president (Roman Abramovich) calls, I'll be happy, seeing as I never hear from him. To be honest, I don't know what to expect."

The owner's record with managers suggests Sarri should not expect to be in charge for much longer, with further quotes attributed to the 60-year-old suggesting that he is unsure of how to transform the fortunes of a team who have dropped to sixth.

"Matches like this can leave a mark. It won't be easy to get back on our feet after this," Sarri said.

"Football is also made of heavy defeats. At half-time, I told the lads that if we were able to react, we'd come back stronger than ever."

Chelsea's run of three away league defeats saw them concede 12 goals, including four at Bournemouth and two at Arsenal, to pile the pressure on a manager whose insistence on adhering to his philosophy of possession football is frustrating the Chelsea fans.

The Italian remains unmoved, saying: "My target is to play my football, and not to change to other football (styles). Today I didn't see my football. At the beginning, it worked so now we need to understand the reason why at the moment it isn't working."

At the end of the match, he failed to shake Pep Guardiola's hand.

He said: "I didn't see him at that moment. Of course it's usual to shake. I'll go to say hello to him later. I've no problem with Pep."

Guardiola said: "I spoke with Gianfranco Zola (Sarri's assistant) and it's no problem. I have a good relationship with him."

