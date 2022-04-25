Muted league titles for PSG, Bayern

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich sealed their French Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga titles respectively on Saturday, but neither team will look back on the season as an unqualified success.

PSG sporting director Leonardo admitted mistakes were made after frustrated fans opted not to celebrate a record-equalling 10th French top flight title following a 1-1 draw with Lens.

Rather than the usual hollering and cheering, PSG fans swiftly filed out of the Parc des Princes barely 10 minutes after their club had regained the Ligue 1 trophy.

For supporters, the league title was scant consolation for yet another Champions League failure. They were knocked out in the last 16 by Real Madrid after squandering a 2-0 aggregate lead.

"I made mistakes, I have done things - on recruitment, management - that might have had an impact on our results," Leonardo told Canal Plus.

Despite the wealth of talent in a squad spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG will have to make do with just the Ligue 1 trophy this term as they were also knocked out of the French Cup early.

"Everyone has an impact on the season, we have to take responsibility," said Leonardo, who added that "decisions (would) be made" in the off-season, without elaborating.

"It's a shame for the atmosphere," said captain Marquinhos.

"It's a pity that it's not with the fans but we have to deal with it. There are always good and bad sides. We won the title... even if we weren't very good in Europe."

In Germany, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann breathed a sigh of relief when he crowned a challenging first season at the German powerhouse with his first Bundesliga title after a 3-1 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, extending their run to 10 straight league wins.

"It was not an easy season, I have to say," said Nagelsmann. "I am not one to complain but a lot of things happened and we had setbacks."

Bayern suffered a shock Champions League quarter-final exit to Villarreal this month and had also crashed out of the German Cup second round with their heaviest cup defeat, a 5-0 thrashing by Borussia Monchengladbach.

REUTERS