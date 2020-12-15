THE BIG STORY

S'pore to enter phase three of reopening on Dec 28

Singapore will enter phase three of its reopening in two weeks, on Dec 28, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday. The permitted group size for social gatherings will go up from five to eight, with capacity limits at attractions, malls and places of worship to be increased. Rules will also be relaxed for marriage solemnisations.

SINGAPORE

3 maintenance firms fined for cartel-style bid rigging

Three water feature maintenance companies - CU Water Services, Crystalene Product (S) and Crystal Clear Contractor - have been fined by the competition watchdog for conducting cartel-style bid-rigging activities for close to a decade. The bid rigging concerned 521 contracts and 220 customers, including hotels like the Shangri-La.

WORLD

Biden set for final seal as victor as electors cast votes

United States electors met in states across the country yesterday to cast their votes for the nation's leader, with results expected today and President-elect Joe Biden set to win.

Incumbent President Donald Trump insists the election was stolen - and most of his base believes him. An overwhelming majority of Trump supporters polled say they do not see Mr Biden as the legitimate victor.

BUSINESS

Citibank's largest wealth advisory hub opens here

Citibank Singapore will be hiring 330 relationship managers over the next five years for its newly opened wealth hub here. The hub, which officially opened yesterday, is the bank's largest wealth advisory hub globally. The bank also aims to triple the number of its affluent clients by 2025 and double its assets under management here.

SPORT

PSG's Neymar set for clash with Barcelona

Brazilian star forward Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against his old club Barcelona in the marquee tie of the Champions League round of 16. Liverpool face German opposition in last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig, while in the Europa League last 32, Manchester United got a tough pick in Real Sociedad.

LIFE

Seeing Singapore Zoo in a new light through tour

See the zoo anew with an experienced guide and a family-friendly tour, says correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi, who engaged a guide from local travel company Xperience Singapore to take his family around the exhibits. The tour has given him new appreciation for the park, he adds.