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Jamal Musiala made his comeback in last week’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne after being out with a hamstring injury in September.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala faces another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a right hamstring injury, the club said on Nov 27, a week after he returned from a lengthy layoff.

The 23-year-old Germany international came on in the 76th minute of Bayern’s 2-1 Champions League defeat by Lille on Nov 25, having made his comeback in last week’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne after being out with a hamstring injury in September.

Bayern said their medical team had confirmed the muscular injury and Musiala would be sidelined “until further notice”. Reuters has asked the club for a timeline for his return.

Musiala had missed much of last season after breaking his leg during the 2025 Club World Cup but returned to play for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

The latest setback comes amid scrutiny of Bayern's handling of the midfielder's neurological disorder, which he revealed in August after collapsing in two matches.

Bayern said on Nov 25 that Musiala was first examined for neurological symptoms in April 2025, more than 16 months before he announced his diagnosis.

The club held talks with Musiala's representatives this week following comments from senior officials, including honorary president Uli Hoeness and board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, about his future and if he could return to the highest level.

Global players’ union FIFPRO strongly criticised the remarks.

“For both parties, the player’s health is the absolute priority. Jamal Musiala will receive full support throughout his recovery process,” Bayern said after the talks.

Musiala signed a contract extension until 2030 in February 2025.

Bayern visit Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Nov 28, seeking to respond to their first defeat of the season at Lille. REUTERS