Muscat to stand down as Yokohama F Marinos coach

Yokohama F Marinos coach Kevin Muscat will leave the club at the end of the season, the former J.League champions announced on Thursday.

Muscat, who replaced Ange Postecoglou at the helm in July 2021 when his fellow Australian took over at Scottish side Celtic, led Marinos to the league title in 2022.

Marinos relinquished the trophy last month to Vissel Kobe, with Muscat's side finishing second in the standings, seven points behind the new champions.

The 50-year-old's last game will be on Wednesday when he leads Yokohama into their final group game in the Asian Champions League against Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan.

Marinos are third in the group and must win to boost their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds. REUTERS

