Muller hails Bayern's 'crazy' feat

MUNICH • Thomas Muller hailed Bayern Munich's "phenomenal" achievement after they were confirmed Bundesliga champions for the ninth season in a row on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a hat-trick in a 6-0 home thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach to put the icing on the cake for the Bavarians, who won the title before kick-off due to Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 victory over second-placed RB Leipzig.

"Nine titles in a row, that's crazy. And I was there each time. I'm very grateful for that," said German forward Muller, who now holds the joint record of 10 Bundesliga titles with teammate David Alaba, who will leave Bayern in the summer on a free transfer.

"It shows the development of this club over the years. It's phenomenal, it's a huge amount of work every year with a great team."

Muller scored the hosts' second goal while Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane also netted alongside Lewandowski, who now has 39 league goals this season, one short of Gerd Muller's all-time Bundesliga record.

With two games left, the reigning Best Fifa Men's Player intends to "keep stepping on the gas" in his bid to write history.

"We wanted to show on the pitch that we are German champions," said the Poland striker.

Outgoing head coach Hansi Flick, who will be replaced by Leipzig counterpart Julian Nagelsmann next season, was full of praise for his players, in particular Lewandowski.

"That performance was worthy of champions," he said. "Gerd Muller was my idol when I was young, but what Gerd was in my youth, Lewandowski is today. If he manages the record, it will have been more than deserved."

Bayern have now won seven titles in 18 months, including an unprecedented quadruple last term, and Muller admitted that he never dreamed of such success when he joined the club as a schoolboy.

"When you play here as a little boy, you don't think you'll ever play in the first team at Bayern," he said. "You're just happy when you get tickets for home games."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE