Much on Lampard's mind after Leicester draw

LONDON • An unlikely headed double from defender Antonio Rudiger eased Frank Lampard's concerns over Chelsea's failure to bolster their attacking options before last month's transfer window closed, but it was not enough to close the gap on Leicester on Saturday.

The Foxes earned a 2-2 home draw thanks to goals by Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell, to maintain their eight-point Premier League lead over the visitors, who have 41 points.

While manager Brendan Rodgers still insisted his Leicester side were "super underdogs" in the race to secure a top-four spot, they appear to be relatively comfortable unlike the Blues.

Sixth-placed Manchester United stayed six points adrift of Chelsea following their goal-less draw with Wolves. But, with their next league game against Lampard's men on Feb 17, the gap will whittle down to a mere three points should the Red Devils win at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss also has much to ponder over during their mid-season break.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most-expensive goalkeeper at £71 million (S$128 million), lost his place at Leicester to back-up Willy Caballero after a string of unconvincing performances. According to football365.com, he has kept out only 55.56 per cent of the attempts on Chelsea's goal this season.

On dropping the Spain stopper, Lampard said: "With goalkeepers, it's a decision we don't take lightly. You make decisions every week and every day sometimes in this job. No decision is easy.

"When it comes to the goalkeeper, you probably do give it a little bit more thought and time, especially if someone seems to be a designated No. 1.

"But that can't be the end of the story. We have to be competitive.

"He (Caballero) trains well, he acts well, he played well against Hull last week (in the FA Cup fourth round), so I decided to stick with him."

Rodgers, on the other hand, has few issues with his players after seeing Barnes nab his third straight league goal for the first time, but urged them to maintain their focus as they bid to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

"For us to be where we are, the players have been incredible," he said. "We still have a lot of work to do. We didn't lose any ground today, but there's still a huge fight for us to stay where we are."

