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LONDON, Nov 17 - Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his role with immediate effect because of illness, the English Championship club said on Tuesday.

• Former Celtic manager Mowbray returned to Rovers this year having also been in charge from 2017 to 2022.

• Club chief executive officer Steve Curwood said: "Tony's passion for the club and his professionalism are clear to see, but it is his kindness and the care he shows for players, staff and those around him that mean so much. Our priority now is to make sure he feels that same care and support from all of us."

• Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds will take responsibility for first-team duties.

• Rovers are 13th in the Championship, three points off the playoff positions. REUTERS